Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

On Saturday evening, a multi-storey building collapsed with at least five people trapped in its rubble. Soon after the collapse, several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh died after being pulled from the debris of a collapsed four-storey building in Sohana village, Mohali district, Punjab, on Saturday, officials reported. According to presiding deputy commissioner Viraj S. Tidke, Drishti Verma, a resident of Theog, was rescued in serious condition and sent to Sohana Hospital. Regretfully, Verma's injuries ultimately caused her death.

Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area. Police said they have filed a case against the building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh - under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for culpable homicide that doesn't amount to murder.

At least five individuals were trapped when the building fell on Saturday night. A rescue mission was started by the district authorities. As part of the project, two excavators were put into action. There was also a fire department crew there. Additionally, a team from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) arrived at the location. According to authorities, the fire department took part in the operation as well.

As part of the rescue effort, a number of excavators were called into action. An ambulance and medical personnel were sent in. According to Tidke, anybody who is concerned that a member of their family could be among those buried under the rubble should call the district control room at 0172-2219506.

Indian Army responded swiftly to rescue persons trapped in the tragic collapse of the four-storey building at Mohali. An Engineer Task Force of 80 Army personnel along with earthmoving equipment have been working overnight and are continuing efforts to look for survivors.

