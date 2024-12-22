Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises to 2, case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway

On Saturday evening, a multi-storey building collapsed with at least five people trapped in its rubble. Soon after the collapse, several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.
 

Mohali Building collapse: Death toll rises case filed against owners; rescue efforts underway gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

A 20-year-old woman from Himachal Pradesh died after being pulled from the debris of a collapsed four-storey building in Sohana village, Mohali district, Punjab, on Saturday, officials reported. According to presiding deputy commissioner Viraj S. Tidke, Drishti Verma, a resident of Theog, was rescued in serious condition and sent to Sohana Hospital. Regretfully, Verma's injuries ultimately caused her death.

Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area.  Police said they have filed a case against the building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh - under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for culpable homicide that doesn't amount to murder.

At least five individuals were trapped when the building fell on Saturday night. A rescue mission was started by the district authorities. As part of the project, two excavators were put into action. There was also a fire department crew there. Additionally, a team from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) arrived at the location. According to authorities, the fire department took part in the operation as well.

As part of the rescue effort, a number of excavators were called into action. An ambulance and medical personnel were sent in. According to Tidke, anybody who is concerned that a member of their family could be among those buried under the rubble should call the district control room at 0172-2219506.

Indian Army responded swiftly to rescue persons trapped in the tragic collapse of the four-storey building at Mohali. An Engineer Task Force of 80 Army personnel along with earthmoving equipment have been working overnight and are continuing efforts to look for survivors. 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: 5 escape unhurt as speeding SUV flips 8 times in Rajasthan, ask for tea after incident (WATCH)

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts" shk

Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant in PF fraud case: "had no role, urge media to present facts"

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-682 December 22 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-682 December 22 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Recent Stories

BSNL Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices gcw

BSNL's Rs 58 and Rs 59 plans: UNLIMITED calls and data at unbeatable prices

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions dmn

POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral gcw

Bihar SHOCKER! Man thrashed, forced to lick spit from ground; case filed after video goes viral

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed NTI

PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Wedding: Venue and guest list details revealed

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles NTI

Bhumi Pednekar to Aamir Khan: 5 Bollywood actors who transformed their bodies for movie roles

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon