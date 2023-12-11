Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    School charges Rs 8,400 'orientation fee' for KG students; netizens can't keep calm

    A picture of a school’s fee structure for the 2024-25 nursery and Junior KG batch has triggered widespread discussion. Well, the school reportedly charges parents an ‘orientation fee’ for their nursery and LKG students.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    A picture of a school's fee structure for the 2024-25 nursery and Junior KG batch has gone viral on X, sparking debate online.  Notably, the school charges parents a 'orientation fee' for their nursery and LKG children, which has startled online users. According to the popular image, the institution, which has not been recognised, charges parents a hefty Rs 8,400 for the orientation cost.

    ''Now I understand why my father sent me to a government school,'' reads the caption of the picture shared on X.  The picture depicts the pricing structure for the nursery and Junior KG batch for the academic year, which includes entrance fees, caution money, yearly charges, development fees, and other expenses. 

    The final category, however, is dubbed ''Parent Orientation Charges,'' and it is a one-time payment.The image also outlines the costs for admission, totaling Rs 1,51,656. 

    People were perplexed by the unusual claim and responded to the tweet with a variety of reactions. Some were amused and made jokes, while others were intrigued about the school's identity. Some people were also curious about what the 'orientation charge' was. 

    Reacting to the tweet, one person wrote, ''The fee of this school is more than my btech college fees.'' ''I spent Rs 1,95,000 in total for nursery admission. Including everything. ''Transportation, dinner, and donation', said another. 

    “My fees in class 10 was 500 per month I used to think that I was attending an expensive school,” another user added.

     

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
