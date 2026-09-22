TN Minister S Ramesh slammed former minister P K Sekar Babu over his remarks on temple administration, questioning his 'basic knowledge'. He also addressed the Srirangam temple land grab issue and launched the expanded breakfast scheme for students.

Ramesh questions ex-minister's knowledge on temple darshan

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh on Tuesday hit out at former HR&CE Minister P K Sekar Babu over his remarks concerning temple administration and VIP darshan, questioning whether the former minister had "basic knowledge" of the distinction between regular darshan and official inspection of temple works. "I do not know whether the former minister has basic knowledge. How can an inspection of ongoing works at the Meenakshi Amman Temple or an inspection connected with a kumbabhishekam be described as VIP darshan? Regular darshan and inspection of temple works are two different things," Ramesh said.

On Temple Land Controversies

Ramesh also said the HR&CE Department would take action if complaints were received regarding advertisements allegedly claiming that temple lands were available for sale with patta. The minister further referred to the controversy surrounding alleged encroachment of Srirangam temple land and questioned why a DMK functionary would seek anticipatory bail if the allegations against them were false. "If the complaint is false, why seek anticipatory bail? One can appear before the investigating agency and face the inquiry. If there is nothing wrong, there should be no fear," he said.

Ramesh said police had commenced an investigation into the alleged land-grabbing issue involving a DMK functionary in Srirangam. He added that several complaints had been received regarding tax collection and other alleged irregularities relating to Srirangam temple properties, and said action would be taken on genuine complaints.

Ramesh Hits Out at DMK Leaders

Responding to criticism from former Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin, Ramesh also took a swipe at him over remarks concerning Assembly proceedings. "He says that others are unpleasant to look at. If it is unpleasant to look at him, it is because the Kolathur MLA has not done anything for the constituency, which is why people did not vote for him," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also responded to criticism over his recent remarks involving Udhayanidhi Stalin and Assembly proceedings. "For the past three months, Udhayanidhi has been singing a song, and they are continuing to sing the same song. If they had closely followed the proceedings of the Assembly, they would know who the ministers are. Those who skip classes tend to speak like this. Pay attention to the class properly," he said.

Expanded Breakfast Scheme Launched

Ramesh also made the remarks while launching the expanded breakfast scheme for school students at Thiruchendurai in Andanallur block of Tiruchirappalli district. During the programme, the minister served sweet pongal to students. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak and the Tiruchirappalli District Collector were among those present at the event.

Speaking about the importance of the breakfast programme, Ramesh said children should not attend school on an empty stomach and should receive adequate nutrition. He recalled the noon-meal programme introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj and said the initiative had subsequently been expanded by successive governments.

Scheme Coverage Details

According to the minister, the expanded breakfast scheme in Tiruchirappalli district will cover 590 schools and benefit 63,157 students. The expansion includes 417 schools in rural panchayat areas benefiting 36,800 students, 33 schools in town panchayats benefiting 5,845 students, 27 schools in municipalities benefiting 5,567 students and 115 schools in the corporation area benefiting 14,941 students.

The programme is aimed at providing breakfast to students before classes and improving their nutritional support as part of the state's school welfare initiatives. (ANI)