The Chengalpattu Family Welfare court has adjourned the divorce proceedings of TVK Chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to June 15. The case, initiated by Sangeetha over allegations of infidelity, has now been postponed for a second time.

The Chengalpattu Family Welfare court in Tamil Nadu on Monday postponed the hearing of divorce proceedings of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to June 15.

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The case was taken up as the fourth item on the court's list and came before Judge Sasikala for hearing today. After a brief session, the judge ordered a further adjournment, pushing the next hearing to mid-June.

The legal dispute, initiated by Sangeetha, was first brought before the court on February 26, marking the beginning of formal proceedings in the case. Subsequently, the matter was deferred to April 20, notably falling just three days ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. With the latest adjournment, the case has now been postponed for the second time, extending the timeline of the high-profile proceedings. The next hearing, scheduled for June 15, is expected to determine the further course of the proceedings in what continues to be a closely watched case in both political and public circles.

Sangeetha's Allegations of Infidelity

As per the divorce petition filed by Sangeetha in February 2026, she has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress," the petition further stated.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Vijay and Sangeetha met for the first time in 1996. A Sri Lankan, Sangeetha, was brought up in Britain. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to a son, Jason, and a daughter, Dhivya. (ANI)