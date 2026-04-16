Actor Vijay's TVK party released its manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections, promising Rs 2,500 monthly for women, 8gm gold for brides, and collateral-free student loans, while criticising DMK and AIADMK for their 'empty promises'.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Thursday unveiled the party's election manifesto, promising Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women and 8 gm gold and silk saree for every bride from families with annual income below Rs 5 lakh for if voted into power in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

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The actor-turned-politician outlined his party's ideological stance and key welfare proposals, asserting that TVK would focus on "honest administration" while sharply criticising rival parties' election promises. "TVK has adopted honest administration as its ideology. That is why we say that even our party's first election manifesto is an assurance of honesty. We will not mislead like Stalin. We are not making any hurried manifesto filled with empty promises to the people," Vijay said.

Targeting the ruling dispensation and opposition alike, he added, "We had said that DMK and others are all the same, right?... Take the election manifestos released by both sides and compare them. If one or two points were similar, it would still be fine. But do you know what they have done? If one promises Rs 10,000, the other offers a ₹8,000 coupon. If one offers a refrigerator, the other gives a token to buy a refrigerator... In this way, both of them have presented the same election manifesto, merely changing the name and the colour... They are just groups of ideologies under the same umbrella. But we will never deceive people like these two corrupt groups."

Youth Welfare and Social Security

Announcing key proposals aimed at youth and welfare, Vijay said, "To support every college student, a collateral-free loan guarantee of up to Rs 20 lakh for education loans from undergraduate to doctoral studies will be provided. We will provide free competitive exam coaching powered by AI."

He further stated, "Every graduate youth registered with employment offices will receive Rs 5,000 per month. An annual provision of 5 lakh internships, with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month for graduates and Rs 8,000 per month for ITI and diploma holders, will be provided."

Highlighting social security measures, he added, "An increased pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities."

TVK's 10 Guarantees for a "Victorious Tamil Nadu"

The TVK listed out 10 Guarantees for a "Victorious Tamil Nadu."

For Women and Households

These include Rs 2,500 per month deposited in the account of every woman head-of-family (upto 60 years), six free LPG cylinders every year for every household. They also promised that if voted to power the party will provide one sovereign (8 grams) of gold for the wedding thali and a quality silk saree for every bride from families with annual income below Rs 5 lakh. TVK said that they would give Rs 15,000 per year for the mother of every child studying in government or government-aided schools from Classes 1 to 12 and Interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to women-led SHGs.

Education and Healthcare

For education, Vijay promised world-class education through 100 residential Kamarajar special schools, collateral-free higher education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, and modernised government schools along with AI-powered free competitive exam coaching centres. Under healthcare, the TVK guarantees promised family medical insurance with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh, new multi-speciality hospitals with modern infrastructure, annual free full-body check-ups, and a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Youth Employment

For Youth employment the manifesto has promised a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates, a stipend-plus-internship scheme Mudhalvar Makkal Sevai Nanbar, covering five lakh youth, Rs 5 lakh as new start-up loans, Rs 25 lakh in business launch loans, and a fixed timetable for all government recruitment examinations.

For Farmers and Fishermen

For famers, the manifesto assures full waiver of all crop loans taken from cooperative societies for farmers who own less than 5 acres; 50% waiver for farmers with more than 5 acres, a Rs 15,000 as annual assistance per landholding farmer, a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per quintal for sugarcane, five lakh solar pumps, Rs 10,000 as annual support for farm labourers, and 100% crop insurance. For fishermen's wellbeing TVK manifesto promises to provide Rs 27,000 as lean-season relief, subsidised diesel for fishing boats, Rs 25 lakh as accident insurance, permanent housing and a 'Meen Vilaiyum Neethi' which it touts as the country's first statutory MSP for fish (covering sardine, mackerel, prawn and squid)

For State Government Employees & Worker's Welfare

For state government Employees' & Worker's Welfare Guarantee, the TVK said it will review restoring the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of contract employees who have completed five years, Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary for Anganwadi workers, Rs 10,000 salary for sanitation workers, and Rs 15 lakh upon superannuation.

Economic Vision and Governance Reforms

The party has set a target for a prosperous Tamil Nadu with Rs 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, India's First Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, AI University and AI City to power Tamil Nadu as the AI Capital of India. It has promised Rs 15,000 crore in MSME support, along with devising district-wise "Mandala Plans".

TVK promises a doorstep Delivery of Government Schemes (including ration) with Zero Exclusion Guarantee. Every government service (community certificate, land patta, birth certificate, etc.) legally guaranteed within fixed timeframes. Vijay also promised that if the party is voted to power one special day in Assembly to discuss issues raised directly by citizens and 10 per cent of district's budget spending will be decided by the citizens themselves

Electoral Debut and Contest Details

Vijay, who is a candidate from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, released the document at an event attended by party members and supporters. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. Vijay is contesting from two seats against DMK's incumbent MLAS RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudavarai, respectively.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)