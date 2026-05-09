Actor Vijay's TVK is set to form the government in Tamil Nadu, crossing the majority mark with allies. After winning 108 seats, the party secured support from Congress, VCK, and others, reaching 121 seats. Vijay met the Governor to stake his claim.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan after his party and supporting allies crossed the majority mark required to form the government in the state Assembly.

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With the support of alliance partners, TVK's tally has now reached 121 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 118.

Allies Extend Support for Government Formation

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in its electoral debut. The party was initially short of the majority mark but subsequently secured the backing of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Earlier today, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan gave an official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party's support to TVK to form a government in the state.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK. "This support is extended pursuant to the results of the General Assembly Elections held for the State of Tamil Nadu on 23rd April 2026, and is being conveyed in the interest of stable and democratic governance for the people of Tamil Nadu. I request Your Excellency to take on record my unconditional support," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the letter to the Governor, written by IUML leaders SSB Syed Farooq Basha and AM Shahjahan, conveyed the party's "unconditional support" to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Joseph Vijay for forming a government in Tamil Nadu The letter said the support is being conveyed "in the interest of stable, secular and democratic governance" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

The unconditional support of Congress, VCK, IUML, CPI, and CPI(M) has paved the way for the formation of the TVK-led government in the state.

A Major Political Shift in Tamil Nadu

Once sworn in, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967, marking a major political shift in the state.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)