Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath performed special prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami. Dressed as a 'Mahant', he led the 'Vijay Juloos' and worshipped Shri Gorakhnath Ji, praying for the happiness and prosperity of all.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed special prayers at Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami and arrived at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of a 'Mahant' (head priest) to lead the 'Vijay Juloos' (victory procession).

CM Yogi's Prayers on Vijayadashami

On the occasion, the Chief Minister performed ritualistic worship of Shri Gorakhnath Ji, whom he described as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami—a festival celebrating the victory of truth over falsehood and righteousness over unrighteousness—I performed a special, ritualistic worship of the great Yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji, an incarnation of Lord Shiva, at Gorakhnath Mandir today."

He further said, "I pray that Shri Nath Ji may bless everyone with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health."

The Chief Minister also performed ritualistic worship of all the deities enshrined within the Gorakhnath Temple complex, praying for the well-being and welfare of the people.

"On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I also performed ritualistic worship of all the deities enshrined within the @GorakhnathMndr complex, praying for the well-being and welfare of all people," he wrote on X.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated across the country to mark the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over unrighteousness.

Kanya Pujan Performed on Maha Navami

Earlier on Monday, CM Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of Maha Navami on Monday, washing the feet of young girls and offering prayers.

The Chief Minister performed the traditional ritual at Gorakhnath Temple, where he worshipped the young girls as embodiments of shakti and sought blessings for peace and prosperity.

During the ceremony, the UP CM offered clothes, prasad, and dakshina to the girls after performing the pujan.

The nine-day festival of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of the divine feminine (Navadurga), is being celebrated across the country with immense religious fervour and devotion. (ANI)