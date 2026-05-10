Vijay's cousins thanked Tamil Nadu supporters ahead of his swearing-in as Chief Minister, expressing confidence he would 'do the best'. His family, including father SA Chandrasekhar and mother Sobha, shared their pride and happiness.

Family expresses pride and confidence

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): Vijay's cousins on Sunday thanked the people and supporters of Tamil Nadu ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's swearing-in as the next Chief Minister, expressing confidence that he would "do the best out of everything" as the state's new leader.

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Speaking to ANI here, before the oath-taking ceremony, Vijay's cousin Vimala Britto said the family was overwhelmed with happiness as the actor-turned-politician prepared to assume office. "As his family, we are very, very happy. We need to thank the supporters and the people. May God bless Vijay. As the Chief Minister, he will do the best out of everything," she said.

Another cousin of the TVK chief also expressed pride over Vijay's rise to the top post in the state. "We are very proud. All credits to God and the people of Tamil Nadu," the family member said.

A historic victory for TVK

The celebrations come as Vijay is set to script history by becoming the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, secured 118 seats in the Assembly elections, exactly meeting the majority mark needed to form the government. The party later received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), strengthening the coalition.

Parents celebrate son's rise on Mother's Day

Vijay's father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar also expressed excitement ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. "I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.

His mother Sobha Chandrasekhar called the occasion extra special as it coincided with Mother's Day. "I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today, I am very happy," she said.

Swearing-in ceremony details

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 am at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amid heightened security arrangements. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the event. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government after he submitted letters of support from alliance partners.

From 'Thalapathy' to Chief Minister

Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise from cinema icon to Chief Minister has drawn comparisons with former actor-politician MG Ramachandran, reflecting Tamil Nadu's long tradition of film stars entering politics and commanding mass support. (ANI)