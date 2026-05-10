Actor Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister. He promised a transparent government and announced the release of a 'white paper' on the previous DMK government's finances, which he claimed left the state in heavy debt.

TVK MLA Maria Wilson on Sunday said that people of Tamil Nadu are happy to see their own son as the Chief Minister after Vijay took the oath of office on Sunday. "The people of Tamil Nadu are very happy to see their own son, their own brother, take the oath as the Chief Minister of the state. This was the moment they were waiting for," he said while speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony.

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Vijay's Vow for a Transparent Government

Speaking about Vijay's first announcement after taking the oath, Maria Wilson said, "Tamil Nadu CM has announced to produce the white paper, which no Tamil Nadu CM has ever done". Vijay promised to release a "white paper" related to the finances of the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in the state.

In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury. "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

Pointing out the 'poor financials' of the state, while blaming DMK, Vijay continued, "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not."

New Cabinet and Historic Election Mandate

Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)