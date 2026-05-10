TVK chief Vijay will be sworn in as the next Tamil Nadu CM, ending a six-decade Dravidian party 'duopoly'. Nine MLA-elects will become cabinet ministers. The TVK secured 118 seats and formed a government with coalition support.

Nine Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA-elects will take oath as cabinet ministers along with TVK chief Vijay, who will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The list is a mixture of both youth and experience, which includes names of N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Anuraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.

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While the TVK chief ended nearly a six-decade-old 'duopoly' of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu following unprecedented success in the recent election results, parents of Vijay expressed their happiness on the occasion and said that they will enjoy the moment.

"I am very happy. We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Vijay's mother, Sobha, also felt delighted on the occasion, saying, "I am so happy. It is Mother's Day today, I am very happy," she said.

Swearing-In Ceremony and Election Results

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event.

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Following the coalition support, the Governor of Tamil Nadu invited Vijay to form the government. The oath-taking will mark TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

The Path to Chief Ministership

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML to the Governor. After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth. He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues.

While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)