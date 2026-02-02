TVK Chief Vijay called his party the 'pure force' to defeat the 'evil and corrupt' forces in Tamil Nadu politics. He urged cadres to work for the 'Whistle' symbol's victory and vowed that TVK would continue to point out the DMK's mistakes.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay on Monday called on party cadres to work actively to ensure a victory for the 'Whistle' symbol, asserting that only his party, the "pure force," can defeat the "evil and corrupt" forces in Tamil Nadu politics.

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on the occasion of TVK's 3rd Foundation Day, Vijay said, "To defeat the evil force, it is only we (TVK) - the pure force, that can do it. We are the top engine. You, the cadres, must do a job to make sure people vote for 'Whistle'. It's TVK, the whistleblower in Tamil Nadu politics. Blowing the whistle by our cadres should make the evil force and corrupt force run away. TVK will energise the ruling force and party."

On Facing Criticism and Targeting DMK

Vijay also reflected on the criticism faced by his party and its leadership, drawing parallels with NG Ranga (NGR), who was criticised when he entered politics as an actor. "He doesn't meet reporters, he doesn't criticise Delhi, etc. I too face criticism. Like '77, the same old lines are being used. Technology has developed; I appeal that at least change the technique. Even Kamarajar was criticised. It's the duty of those against us just to criticise. What does Pavala Vizha paapa know rather than that?" He emphasised that TVK will continue to point out the mistakes of the DMK. "We will point out the mistakes that they (DMK) make, and we will continue to do it. Nobody had the guts to do it before. In this digital world, if Thiruvalluvar were here, he would have said, 'Aneedhi Arajagam Thilkumullu evai anaitrukum DMK is forefront.'"

Election Dynamics and Political Strategy

Addressing election dynamics, Vijay said a multi-cornered contest may emerge, including a BJP alliance. However, he insisted that the people's support is key to defeating the DMK. "In such a situation, many raise to tell Vijay 'come out.' Wait, boss, he will come. Every Vijay will come out on the voting day. Then you will realise why you called me out. If I leave the cinema too, you are not leaving the cinema," he said.

Asserts Widespread Support for 'Whistle' Symbol

Commenting on election predictions and TVK's urban presence, Vijay said, "If you go to every home, there is TVK in every home. In CM Stalin sir, two years back, he spoke on stage about Ministers and cadres. He couldn't sleep well. When he sleeps well any day, go tell him, 'Sir, which symbol will you vote for?' He will reply that he will vote for the Whistle symbol. In such a situation, TVK is only in the city and not in the villages. Let's do so. There is no place where the whistle symbol is not there. Nobody can stop people from casting a vote for the Whistle symbol." (ANI)