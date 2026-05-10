Actor-politician Vijay officially assumed charge as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After taking oath, the TVK chief called for a 'new era' of governance based on secularism and social justice, promising to remain honest.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai on Sunday, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state following TVK's historic electoral victory.

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Upon his arrival at the Civil Secretariat, Vijay was welcomed with a grand reception by senior officers and government employees. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Secretariat before entering the premises to formally begin his tenure. Visuals from Chennai showed Vijay acknowledging the honour and greeting officials gathered at the venue.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

This morning, Tamil Nadu witnessed a major political transition as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine ministers of his cabinet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

'A New Era of Governance'

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.

The actor-turned-politician stressed his humble roots and assured the public that he would remain committed to honest governance. "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," Vijay said.

He also emotionally addressed his supporters and young voters, saying, "I do not come from a royal family. I am just like your son, your daughter, your elder brother or your younger brother." Referring to children and Gen Z supporters who fondly call him "Vijay Mama," he promised to work for their future and welfare.

Cross-Party Support

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the ceremony along with leaders of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, parties that extended support to TVK to help it cross the majority mark in the Assembly. Vijay also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary KC Venugopal for their support.

A Historic Electoral Debut

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)