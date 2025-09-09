Independent MPs Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa will boycott the Vice Presidential Election, 2025, currently underway. Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga's Rode village in April 2023 after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.
Vice President Election Results 2025: Independent MPs Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, Amritpal Singh to boycott VP Election
Vice President Election Results 2025: Ex-PM and JD(S) MP in Rajya Sabha, HD Deve Gowda arrives at Parliament to cast vote
Vice President Election Results 2025: Sudershan Reddy says, 'Confident of win, only trying to awaken people's conscience'
INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy expressed confidence ahead of the polls, saying, “I am very confident. We are going to win. I am only trying to awaken people’s conscience. I did not say that there would be cross-voting. I don’t know what cross-voting is.”
Vice President Election Results 2025: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Parliament to cast vote
Vice President Election Results 2025: CP Radhakrishan appoints TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu, JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishan has appointed Telegu Desam Party leader and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as his polling agents for the VP elections. Both the TDP and JD(U), both NDA alliance partners, have earlier expressed support for Radkhakrishan.
Vice President Election Results 2025: PM Modi leaves from Parliament House after casting his vote for Vice Presidential election
Vice President Election Results 2025: PM Modi arrives at Parliament House to cast his vote for Vice Presidential election
Vice President Election Results 2025: Numbers favour NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan, 427 likely to vote in favour
NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan has an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post. A BJP leader had said that the NDA candidate is expected to garner at least 427 votes. In the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is expected to receive 293 votes and 134 votes are likely to be cast in his favour in the Rajya Sabha.
The Opposition's candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, is backed by 354 MPs, with 249 in the Lower House and 105 in the Upper House of the Parliament.
Currently, the Parliament comprises 781 members, including 542 in the Lok Sabha with one seat vacant and 239 in the Rajya Sabha with five seats vacant.
Vice President Election Results 2025: Stage set for high-stakes Vice Presidential polls; NDA, Oppn parties hold meetings
Stage is set for Vice Presidential contest on Tuesday with NDA expressing confidence of victory of its candidate CP Radhakrishnan and opposition parties rallying in support for their candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.
Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and opposition parties held mock-polls ahead of the crucial day, telling the MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise lest their vote gets invalid.
Vice President Election Results 2025: Candidature of CP Radhakrishnan for Vice President has generated immense enthusiasm: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.
"Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.
Vice President Election Results 2025: Opposition nominee Sudershan Reddy meets RLP MP Beniwal, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrasekhar in Delhi
Ahead of the Vice President elections, opposition INDIA bloc's candidate, former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, on Monday evening met RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party President and MP Chandrasekhar Azad in Delhi to seek support. Thanking Beniwal, Reddy called it a "memorable moment" in his campaign. "I express gratitude to Hanuman Beniwal for supporting me... This is a memorable moment in my life, when one of the tall leaders of our country came to extend his support..." Reddy told ANI.
Vice President Election Results 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, other NDA MPs arrive at Kiren Rijiju's residence
Vice President Election Results 2025: NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan says, 'Going to be big victory for Indian nationalism'
NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan says, "The elections are taking place. It is going to be a big victory for Indian nationalism. We are all one, we will be one and we want India to become 'Viksit Bharat'..."
Vice President Election Results 2025: C.P. Radhakrishnan offered prayers at Shree Ram Mandir in Lodhi Road, sought blessings ahead of polls
Vice President Election Results 2025: BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya says, "CP Radhakrishnan will win 100%"
BJP MP Rambhai Mokariya says, "We are very hopeful. Our candidate will win. CP Radhakrishnan will win 100%. At 8 am, all MPs of Gujarat and Goa will gather at the residence of Mansukh Mandaviya. We will vote at 10 am...We will ensure he wins with a thumping majority...Opposition candidate is not going to win..."
Vice President Election Results 2025: C.P. Radhakrishnan arrives at Shree Ram Mandir in Lodhi Road area to offer prayers
Vice President Election Results 2025: NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan
Vice President Election Results 2025: Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel says, 'NDA has more count, Radhakrishnan will become VP'
Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel says, "Both candidates and their supporters are ready. NDA has more count and Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President. We will vote in his favour, and the NDA will win. We will congratulate him and he will run the proceedings of the House smoothly... Everything will be cleared by the evening..."
Vice President Election Results 2025: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi confident of win: 'Count in our favour, history going to repeat itself'
On Vice Presidential Elections 2025, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi says, "I would like to say very humbly but with a lot of confidence that the count is in our favour... In 2017, Venkaiah Naidu was elected with a thumping majority, and in 2022, Jagdeep Dhankhar, the NDA candidate, received more support than anyone had in the last three decades. History is going to repeat itself..."
Vice President Election Results 2025: 'You know how count is going on...': Shashi Tharoor ahead of VP election
Ahead of the elections for the Vice President of India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Opposition MPs will cast their votes, but there is a difference in numbers between the NDA and the Opposition parties. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Shashi Tharoor said, "See, we will cast our votes. These elections are important. You know how the count is going on, what can I say?"