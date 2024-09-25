Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates 2nd UPITS, says law and order paramount for attracting investment

Greater Noida: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while speaking at the inauguration of the UP International Trade Show-2024 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, saying, “How can one best describe CM Yogi Adityanath? Under his dynamic governance, the country's largest state is flourishing, and his 'game-changing' approach is significantly benefiting the entire nation. I am truly impressed by his unique style of working tirelessly, 24x7. “Nothing is more crucial for attracting investment than maintaining law and order. Law and order defines democracy and the CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath, defines law and order", he remarked.

Before the formal inauguration, marked by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp 'Manideep,' the Vice President, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, toured the various stalls displayed across the exhibition halls.

Expressing his delight at the event, the Vice President conveyed his heartfelt congratulations. He remarked, "Walking through the stalls here, I felt as though I was in one of the most developed nations in the world. This trade show offers a tremendous platform, connecting the state’s artisans and craftsmen with global buyers. I commend Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his visionary, practical, and forward-thinking leadership."

The Vice President expressed his pleasure at Vietnam, a nation with a remarkable GDP in Southeast Asia, joining as the 'partner country' for the second edition of the UP International Trade Show. He assured Vietnam that it was in the "right place" to connect with the "best minds" at this event. "Here, we experience the rich cultures of both India, especially Uttar Pradesh, and Vietnam. The similarities between the two nations are truly fascinating," he remarked.

The Vice President stressed that the Visitors from Uttar Pradesh and across India will also have the opportunity to savor authentic Vietnamese cuisine, known for its distinct flavors, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. He credited Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership for raising the voice of the global south on the global stage, emphasizing that this event will leave every attendee with a sense of joy and fulfillment.

The Vice President stressed that the entire country should be made aware of this significant event, recommending its broadcast on Sansad TV. The exhibition showcases the state's technical prowess, cultural heritage, and initiatives like 'One District-One Product.'

He commended the seamless coordination between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in implementing development projects, highlighting that there is no room for corruption or inefficiency. He noted that UP is rapidly transforming into an 'Udhyam Pradesh' due to CM Yogi's relentless efforts.

Reflecting on India's rich history, the Vice President said while the country has always been proud of being the world’s oldest civilization, it had lost its momentum for a time. "Now, we have regained that momentum, which is immensely satisfying," he said.

He praised CM Yogi for taking bold, forward-thinking steps in governance, noting that while the state's economic situation was shaky for a decade, the current comprehensive transformation has made UP a favored destination for global investors.

The Vice President highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is thriving with development and innovation across all sectors. He confidently stated that in the next two years, India's economy will surpass Germany and Japan, becoming the third largest globally.

He credited CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership for establishing world-class infrastructure in the state, including airports, expressways, and highways. In the third term of Prime Minister Modi’s government, 12 new industrial areas have been developed, and artificial intelligence is making significant strides. The World Bank and IMF have lauded India’s progress, particularly in digitalization and technological advancements. After a decade of the 'Make in India' initiative, the positive outcomes are clear across multiple sectors, with Uttar Pradesh emerging as a leader.

The Vice President stressed that nothing is more crucial than law and order. He recalled how Uttar Pradesh, with its rich cultural heritage, once struggled with lawlessness, fear, and limited development opportunities. However, under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state has witnessed unprecedented transformation. "This change is nothing short of extraordinary," he said, noting that corruption is now a thing of the past, and UP has reemerged as a formidable force within India.

He further emphasized that Uttar Pradesh aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2027, with a strong focus on infrastructure development. "The ‘Yogi Effect’ is driving this progress," he added. Noida alone contributes 10 percent to the state's GDP, a testament to the region’s skill-rich workforce. Uttar Pradesh is now a key engine of growth, propelling the nation forward, he pointed out.

"This is not merely an exhibition, but a gateway of opportunities for everyone," the Vice President remarked. He emphasized that this event embodies the vision of a self-reliant India and the journey from 'local to global.' He likened the nation's progress to a grand 'Maha Yagya' aimed at achieving the goal of a fully developed India by 2047, urging that every individual must contribute and make sacrifices to realize this vision.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Cabinet Minister in the state government Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Rakesh Sachan, Swatantradev Singh, Sanjay Nishad, Dayashankar Singh, Minister of State Brijesh Singh, Jaswant Saini, MP Mahesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Expo Mart Chairman Rakesh Kumar, entrepreneurs, handicraftsmen, exhibitors, buyers etc. from the country and state were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh becomes a favorite destination for investors: Manjhi

Speaking at the event, Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and extended his best wishes for the success of the second edition of the UP International Trade Show.

He lauded the ODOP scheme, noting that Uttar Pradesh is playing a pivotal role in fostering an industrial ecosystem in India. "The country’s economic growth is closely tied to the progress of UP," he remarked. The world-class infrastructure developed under CM Yogi's leadership has made the state a top choice for investors.

The Union Minister also assured that the central government would extend full support to Uttar Pradesh’s MSME sector.

Highlighting the sector's importance, he mentioned that MSMEs contribute 45 percent of India’s exports, with 14 percent of the country's MSME units—over 9.6 million—located in Uttar Pradesh. This not only bolsters the national economy but also plays a significant role in empowering women.

70 countries will take part; 4 lakh visitors expected

The second edition of the UP International Trade Show is being held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event features 2,500 stalls across sectors such as defense, agriculture, e-commerce, IT, GI, education, infrastructure, banking, financial services, and the dairy industry.

Organized for the second consecutive year, this trade show aims to elevate the MSME sector to new heights. This year's UPITS expects participation from 70 countries and a footfall of 400,000 visitors. Highlights include a Khadi fashion show and cultural performances by artists. The event also sees significant participation from exporters, ODOP initiatives, and women entrepreneurs from the state, offering a global platform for small businesses.

