A seminar on 'AgriValue - The Oilseed Opportunity' was held in Rajkot under the Vibrant Gujarat banner. Experts discussed strategies to boost the oilseed economy of Saurashtra and Kutch for the global market through value addition.

As part of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference- Saurashtra-Kutch', a seminar on the theme "AgriValue - The Oilseed Opportunity" was organised at Marwadi University, Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday, according to an official statement.

During the event, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs deliberated on taking the agricultural economy of Saurashtra and Kutch to the global level, the statement read.

Expert Insights on Boosting the Oilseed Sector

Gujarat government's Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Cooperation Department R.C. Meena, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests and delegates present, while he provided information on the importance of oilseeds in Gujarat's agricultural sector and the government's future plans.

Chairman of the Indian Oilseeds and Produce Promotion Council, Rituparna Dole, delivered a talk on the theme 'Seeds of Prosperity', where he emphasised the need to truly unlock the potential of oilseeds and highlighted the importance of quality seeds.

CIARA-CEC President Gustavo Idigoras provided virtual guidance on Argentina's model of oilseed exports at the international level. He apprised participants of the necessary steps for competitive exports in the global market.

Director of ICAR-Groundnut Research, Sandeep Bera, also shared technical information on climate-resilient farming and oilseed security in Gujarat.

Founder and CEO of "Anveshan", Kuldeep Pareva, delivered an address on new research and agri-innovation taking place in the oilseed sector for a sustainable future.

Unlocking Economic Potential through Value Addition

"MoUs were signed between various institutions for the development of the oilseed sector and the exchange of technology," the statement read.

The main objective of the seminar was to highlight the economic potential across the journey from production of oilseed crops to value addition.

In regions including Saurashtra and Kutch, oilseed crops such as groundnut and castor are cultivated, if farmers undertake value addition instead of selling these oilseed crops directly, significant income can be generated, the statement read.

The seminar provided information on how higher profits can be earned by producing oil and other by-products from oilseed crops.

"Experts offered guidance on increasing farmers' income through modern technology. Information was also shared on cold-pressed oils, ghani oil, and modern refining processes, which have strong demand in international markets. Discussions were held not only on value addition but also on logistics facilities required to deliver value-added products to countries across the world. During the seminar, an appeal was made to establish oilseed processing units," the statement read.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies, M.P. Pandya, expressed gratitude to all the speakers, officials, and dignitaries present at the conclusion of the seminar.