Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the five-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition in Surat, showcasing industrial growth, green energy, and agriculture. The event aims to boost regional development and attract investment in South Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday inaugurated the five-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition held at the AURO University campus in Surat, ahead of the commencement of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. On this occasion, a large exhibition showcasing the holistic development of the state's industrial growth, agricultural progress, green energy, and service sector was opened.

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The Chief Minister visited various pavilions and stalls of the exhibition and interacted with industrialists and startup representatives. He gathered detailed information about new technologies, green energy units, modern agricultural practices, and emerging models in the service sector. He also emphasised and encouraged the important role of private sector participation, entrepreneurs, and youth in the state's development.

Expanding the 'Vibrant Gujarat' Vision

As Gujarat continues to move forward as the 'growth engine' of the country, the state government has adopted an innovative approach of organising such conferences at the regional level to further expand the global vision of 'Vibrant Gujarat'. Through this initiative, efforts have been made to promote development opportunities present in every region of the state.

This two-day conference, held in Surat, includes six districts of South Gujarat, including Surat, with active participation from representatives associated with industry, agriculture, MSMEs, and the service sector. The main objective of the conference is to accelerate regional industrial growth, attract investors, and create new employment opportunities.

Exhibition Highlights and Key Attractions

The exhibition has been divided into three main sections: industrial and manufacturing sector, green energy and sustainable development, and agriculture, food processing, and service sector. It also showcases innovative products, technologies, machinery, startup innovations, and government schemes.

Notably, projects related to solar and wind energy in the green energy sector remained a major attraction. Additionally, a 'Mango Festival' highlighting Gujarat's agricultural diversity was also organised, where varieties of mangoes grown in South Gujarat were displayed.

Fostering Business Opportunities and Inclusive Growth

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the trade fair and expressed satisfaction over the business opportunities that would emerge from the exhibition. Such regional conferences will prove significant for the balanced and inclusive development of the state.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior officials of the state government, leaders from the industrial sector, and representatives from across the country and abroad. (ANI)