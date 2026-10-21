VHP's Vinod Bansal hit back at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'mental bankruptcy' for his comments on women in the RSS. Bansal stated families and women do attend RSS events, refuting Gandhi's claim that the organization is an 'all-male cult.'

VHP accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'mental bankruptcy'

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his recent remarks targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing him of suffering from "mental bankruptcy."

Reacting to comments questioning the presence and participation of women in RSS programmes, Bansal said that the Leader of the Opposition failed to see that entire families, including women, actively participate in Sangh events across the country. "Leaders like Rahul Gandhi suffer from 'mental bankruptcy'. He failed to notice women at RSS events. Vijayadashami celebrations were held across the country yesterday, and I personally attended three of them. Families were present at every event," Bansal told ANI.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party's outreach and its recurring criticism of the RSS on international platforms, the VHP leader said that the opposition party's relentless attacks have yielded no political gains. "Congress has travelled the world criticising the RSS, and everyone knows what it has gained or lost in the process," Bansal added.

Gandhi labels RSS 'all-male, anti-constitutional cult'

Earlier on October 20, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday claimed that women within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) support his ongoing political fight against the organisation. In a post on X, Gandhi accused the RSS of gender inequality, labelling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult." He contrasted the organization's ideology with his own beliefs, which he defined as "Shiva-Shakti". "The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said.

Series of scathing attacks by Congress leader

The remarks mark the latest in a series of scathing attacks by the Congress leader against the RSS. Earlier on October 10, Gandhi accused RSS "goons" of perpetrating violence against women protesters and youth amid ongoing political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police has itself descended into thuggery—and it's openly giving license and encouragement to the real goons of RSS-BJP to unleash violence on women and youth," he posted on X.

Gandhi has also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, labelling him a "villain" in the current political climate while urging demonstrators to maintain their momentum. He wrote on X, "I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now... Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar, and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. "

Directly challenging authorities, Gandhi said, "Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution... Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting."

RSS holds annual Vijayadashami celebrations

Notably, the RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations. (ANI)