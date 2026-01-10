The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2026 in Rajkot will focus on renewable energy and sustainability. PM Modi will inaugurate the event, which highlights Gujarat's clean energy leadership and commitment to India's 'Panchamrit' goals.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region will be held on January 11 and 12 in Rajkot, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will inaugurate the two-day conference.

Gujarat's Clean Energy Leadership and National Goals

The summit will highlight Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector and its alignment with India's 'Panchamrit' commitments announced by the Prime Minister. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, lowering carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

Mission 100 GW and High-Level Discussions

As part of the VGRC, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) will lead a series of high-level discussions, seminars, and panel sessions focused on Gujarat's renewable energy roadmap. Under the Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra), the state has committed to achieving more than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's energy transition.

Conference Day 1: Exploring Blue Energy and Green Startups

The first day of the conference will feature a CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future', which will explore nearshore wind and blue energy prospects. Other key sessions include a Green Startups Fireside Chat, 'Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields', and discussions on Gujarat's role as India's energy gateway in oil and gas. An exhibition-cum-trade show will also showcase best practices in daytime power for agriculture, renewable energy connectivity, and achievements under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Day 2 Highlights: Solar Empowerment and Strategic Roadmaps

Day two will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', highlighting Gujarat's success in decentralised solar adoption. The day will also see the release of a compendium of best practices by GUVNL and its subsidiaries, the signing of memoranda of understanding, and the felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their contributions to the power sector. Key panel discussions will focus on 'Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra): State's Commitment to Panchamrit', Gujarat's Green Hydrogen Policy 2025 and ecosystem development, and a 'Roadmap for Harnessing Nuclear Energy', showcasing the state's role in India's long-term energy security.

Deep Dive into Climate Resilience and Tech Integration

Additional thematic seminars will address climate-resilient energy systems, AI-driven renewable energy integration and storage solutions, biomass for the green industry, grid connectivity, cybersecurity in the power sector, and sustainable agriculture.

Fostering Collaboration and Investment

The conference will also host structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, a vendor meet, and a startup felicitation programme, providing a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators.

Reinforcing Gujarat's Role in Viksit Bharat@2047

Through VGRC 2026, Gujarat aims to reinforce its integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, while strengthening its role in India's journey towards energy independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)