The Indian Embassy in Beijing responded sharply and infrequently, publicly denouncing the Chinese state-run publication Global Times for disseminating "disinformation" following India's precise military attacks on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, known as Operation Sindoor.

The embassy took to X to issue a strong rebuttal, calling out the Global Times for what it described as “biased and mischievous" reporting that sought to question India’s counter-terror operations. "We would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of dis-information," the embassy said in a tweet.

"Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," the embassy said.

“It is unfortunate that some media outlets continue to peddle disinformation on serious matters," the embassy said in a post from its official handle.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lauded the armed forces for precisely striking terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said that only the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam incident were slain, and that troops made sure that no innocent people were harmed.

Singh declared, "We only killed those who killed our innocents."

In response to the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, India's military launched a 25-minute "measured" and "non-escalatory" missile and drone strike early Wednesday, destroying nine terrorist organizations' infrastructure, including that of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Under ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen’s Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT’s base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad’s Shawai Nalla