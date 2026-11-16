The Coimbatore Special POCSO Court has deferred the judgment in the sexual assault and murder case of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur to November 27. The trial is complete, with the judge requiring more time due to the case's voluminous nature.

Verdict in Coimbatore 10 Year Old Girl Sexual Assault Case Delayed

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The verdict in the sensational case involving the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Coimbatore district has been deferred to November 27. The judgment was scheduled to be pronounced on Monday by Judge Hariharan of the Coimbatore Special POCSO Court. Special Public Prosecutor KR Shankaran said the proceedings had reached the judgment stage, but the court had adjourned the matter to November 27. “This is a voluminous case. The judge has adjourned it, requiring more time to pronounce the judgment. No specific reason was stated, and I cannot presume any particular reason for this,” he told ANI. He further stated that the first accused (A1) had been remanded to judicial custody. "A1 (the first accused) has been remanded to judicial custody," he said. "Once the case documents are presented, the charges will be framed, and the trial will commence. All documents have been submitted; exhibits and material objects have been marked. Defence witnesses have been examined, written arguments have been filed, and oral arguments have been presented. The case is now ready for judgment," he added.

The case pertains to a 10-year-old Class V student from Pallapalayam near Sulur, who went missing on the evening of May 21, 2026, while playing outside her house. After an extensive search failed to trace her, her parents lodged a complaint with the Sulur police, following which a search operation was launched. On May 22, the girl’s body was found near Kannampalayam Lake. She had allegedly been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. The brutal incident, which took place in broad daylight, triggered widespread outrage in the district, with local residents and various organisations staging protests demanding the arrest of those responsible. Demands for justice for the victim also gained momentum on social media. Following an investigation by special police teams, CCTV footage and forensic evidence helped identify and arrest two persons who allegedly assisted him. Cases were registered against the accused under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Considering the seriousness of the case, the police completed the investigation on a fast-track basis and filed an 819-page chargesheet before the Coimbatore Special POCSO Court within 21 days of the arrests. The chargesheet included statements from 104 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, forensic experts and doctors, along with 215 documents comprising medical examination reports and DNA test results. The trial was conducted before Judge Hariharan. The prosecution and defence completed their arguments, with written submissions also filed, and the case was listed for judgment on November 16. The victim’s parents and various child welfare organisations had demanded the maximum possible punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused. (ANI)