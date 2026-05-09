VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan said the party is still with the DMK alliance but will extend unconditional outside support to Vijay's TVK. This is to help form a govt and prevent President's Rule, with no other commitments.

VCK Clarifies Stance: Support for TVK, Allegiance to DMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday clarified the party's stance, saying that VCK is still associated with the DMK-led alliance, and that the party has extended support to the TVK only for the government formation in the state with no other commitments. "We have decided like CPI and CPI(M) - only for forming the Govt, no other commitments. We extended our support without any participation in the ministry. We have to extend unconditional support to Vijay to form his Govt. So, we have given a support letter to TVK to attain the magic number. We are still with the DMK-headed alliance. But we have independence, liberty to decide based on this political crisis. So, this is our stand," he said.

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Speaking to the reporters, he said that VCK will not allow the implementation of President's rule in Tamil Nadu and will not become an obstacle to forming the government by Vijay. "First, VCK will not be an obstacle to forming the Govt by Joseph Vijay. Second, we don't allow the implementation of the President's Rule in Tamil Nadu. For these two reasons, we have decided to extend our outside support," he said.

Decision Based on Joint Discussion

Earlier today, Thirumavalavan said that the decision was based on a joint discussion between the Left parties and VCK with a long-term political perspective and future political considerations. "Considering the present political crisis, the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) held discussions with a long-term political perspective and future political considerations in mind, and we have taken a joint decision based on those discussions. The Left parties planned to first arrive at decisions in their respective state committees, after which VCK would deliberate on them and announce a final decision with their consent. Accordingly, the CPI(M) and the CPI decided to extend support to TVK to form the government. Based on that decision, the letters from the Left parties were shared during the VCK's online consultation meeting. Following this, the high-level committee resolved to authorise the party president to take the final decision," he said.

TVK Gathers Support to Form Government

Earlier today, TVK received the support of VCK's two MLAs. TVK has also gained support from CPI, CPI (M), Congress, and IUML. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the private resort where TVK MLAs are staying as the party is about to form the government in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)