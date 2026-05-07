VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to invite TVK's Vijay to form the government, alleging interference from the BJP-led Centre. He said VCK will decide on its support for TVK after talks with its Left allies.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday addressed the unfolding political situation in Tamil Nadu, urging Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to form the government. He also accused the central government of political interference.

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Reacting to whether the VCK would formally extend support to TVK, Thirumavalavan stated that a final decision would be reached following internal deliberations and consultations with long-time allies. "We will decide later. We will convene a meeting of our high-level committee tomorrow evening. We are currently awaiting the decision of the Left parties. Because we have been working with the Left parties for the past ten years, we have resolved to arrive at a decision jointly. That is why we are awaiting their decision," he told ANI.

VCK Chief Slams Governor, Alleges BJP Interference

Thirumavalavan expressed his disapproval of the Governor's current approach toward TVK president Vijay, following the conclusion of recently held assembly elections. "Usually, the Governor is expected to invite the leader whose party has secured the highest number of seats. However, in this instance, he is asking Mr Vijay to demonstrate the requisite majority of 118 seats before forming the government. This is not fair," Thirumavalavan remarked.

He further alleged that the TVK's alliance with Congress has triggered interference from the BJP-led central government. "The TVK President has secured the support of the Congress. It is solely because of this development that the BJP and the Central Government are exerting pressure. On behalf of the VCK, we request the Governor to extend an invitation to him to form the government," the VCK chief said.

State-wide Protests Against Centre's Policies

Thirumavalavan also highlighted state-wide protests organised by a coalition of four parties, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) Liberation, and VCK, targeting the policies of the central government. The parties are demanding an immediate rollback of the recent hike in gas cylinder prices. The protest was also called for the withdrawal of the Railway Department's circular issued on April 24 regarding "rationalisation" measures.

"Today, we have staged protests across the entire state of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. Cadres from all four parties participated to press for these two demands," Thirumavalavan added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Aftermath

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but was unable to cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member assembly. Governor Arlekar invited Vijay today to Lok Bhavan, where he explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

TVK stunned the other 'Dravidian' parties in the state, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK's three-decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 117, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority. (ANI)