    Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji stabbed to death in hotel; 2 held

    Karnataka, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Chandrashekhar Guruji of 'Saral Vastu' fame was stabbed to death in a well-known hotel on Tuesday in Karnataka's Hubballi district. Police have apprehended two suspects. According to the cops, the Guruji came to the city's President Hotel on business to meet with someone. The murder was captured on video, revealing how two of the perpetrators, now known as Manjunath and Mahantesh, surrounded the victim at the hotel reception and stabbed him to death. 

    According to the CCTV, Chandrashekhar Guruji entered the foyer and approached the two guys. Following that, Chandrashekhar Guruji takes a seat on the couch, while one of them kneels and touches his feet to seek the Vastu expert's blessings. The second guy rises and draws a sharp blade, stabbing Chandrashekhar Guruji numerous times on his stomach and other areas of his body. Though witnesses and hotel personnel tried to approach Chandrashekhar Guruji for assistance, the two men threatened them, causing them to flee for their lives. Later, CCTV footage shows both armed robbers fleeing the scene.

    Chandrashekhar Guruji had been at Hubballi for three days, having arrived on July 2 from Mumbai.

    The victim was a well-known Karnataka celebrity who helped many politicians and authorities on Vastu concerns. Sarala Vastu is a Kannada entertainment channel that provides advice on the ancient Indian architectural system. He was reported to have contacts with various real estate enterprises around the state, in addition to being an adviser.

    Guruji used to instruct his followers on how to improve the Vastu of their homes and offices on the show. For over two decades, he has been leading and demonstrating people a unique method for balancing cosmic energy in the home and business. His other popular shows, in addition to Saral Vastu, were Sarala Jeevanaa and Manegagi Vastu. He also owned Sarala Academy, which offered a variety of Vastu remedies. Guruji also served as the chairman of Global Vision. In 2016, he founded Sarala Jeevana, an infotainment TV station. In 2002, he founded CG Parivar, a private limited business.

    (With PTI inputs)

