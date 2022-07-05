Chhattisgarh Vs UP police showdown over TV anchor's arrest

The anchor Rohit Ranjan said that Chhattisgarh Police were outside his house to arrest him without informing the local police. Asking whether the process was legal, the Zee Hindustan anchor tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police in the post.

A Chhattisgarh police team on Tuesday landed at the doorstep of a television news anchor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, over a case lodged against him for broadcasting a clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi out of context. But as they completed arrest formalities, the Uttar Pradesh police forcefully took the accused along with them.



The anchor claimed that the police from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh had violated due process of law by not informing the local police first.

In a Twitter post, the anchor Rohit Ranjan said that Chhattisgarh Police were outside his house to arrest him without informing the local police. Asking whether the process was legal, the Zee Hindustan anchor tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police in the post.

Chhattisgarh's Raipur police responded, saying that it had shown him the arrest warrant and sought cooperation in the probe.

Responding to the anchor's post, the Raipur police said: "There is no rule that says that we need to inform. Even then, now they have been informed. The police team has shown you the court's warrant of arrest. You should cooperate, join the probe and put your defence in court."

Ranjan and others of the Zee News were booked on Sunday for trying to promote enmity between different groups and outraging the religious feelings of people. The FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by Congress MLA Devendra Yadav.

According to Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal, the complaint alleged that on July 1, a video in which Rahul described those attacking his Wayanad office as children and said he had no ill-will against them was "mischievously" used by the TV channel to suggest he was forgiving the killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Agrawal said that the Raipur police team reached the accused's residence in Ghaziabad this morning to execute the warrant. After taking the accused into custody, the team completed the arrest procedure. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police forcefully took the accused and obstructed the procedure despite the Raipur police showing the warrant.

Earlier on July 2, Ranjan had apologized during his television show for mistakenly playing Rahul's statement out of context by linking it with the Udaipur murder case.

It was a human error for which our team is apologetic. We apologise, he had tweeted in Hindi.

The out-of-context video was shared by several people, including BJP leaders, to target the Wayanad MP and the Congress party in the wake of the gruesome beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

