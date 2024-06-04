Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes on hot seat as PM Modi eyes third straight win

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were conducted by the Election Commission of India throughout the country in seven phases, concluding on June 1, 2024, when exit polls were released.

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 7:44 AM IST

    Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India and the parliamentary constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is once again at the center of political attention as the nation eagerly awaits the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant political landscape, Varanasi is poised to witness a keenly contested battle among key candidates vying for the prestigious seat.

    The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were conducted by the Election Commission of India throughout the country in seven phases, concluding on June 1, 2024, when exit polls were released. The final results of the general elections will be announced after the counting process is completed on June 4, 2024.

    The candidates vying for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat represent a diverse array of political affiliations. From the Bahujan Samaj Party, Syyed Niyaz Ali emerges as a contender, representing the party's interests in the constituency. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party presents a formidable force with none other than the incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeking re-election.

    The Samajwadi Party, a significant player in Uttar Pradesh politics, has put forward Ajay Rai as its candidate, aiming to challenge the BJP's dominance in the region. With each candidate representing distinct ideologies and agendas, the Varanasi Lok Sabha election is set to be a closely watched affair, reflecting the dynamic political landscape of the constituency.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 7:44 AM IST
