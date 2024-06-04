Lucknow Election Results 2024 LIVE: Key candidates to watch; all you need to know

Lucknow, known for its historical significance, cultural heritage, and political prominence, is set to witness a fiercely contested battle among key candidates vying for the prestigious parliamentary seat.

As the counting of votes is underway, Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh and a political nerve center of India, is gearing up for the Lok Sabha election results 2024 with great anticipation. Lucknow, known for its historical significance, cultural heritage, and political prominence, is set to witness a fiercely contested battle among key candidates vying for the prestigious parliamentary seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 were conducted by the Election Commission of India across the country in seven phases, concluding on June 1, 2024. The final results will be announced after the counting process is completed by the Election Commission today.

In this crucial election, Lucknow's candidate lineup reflects a diverse array of political affiliations and backgrounds. Mohammad Sarwar Malik is representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), aiming to garner support from marginalised communities and call for their rights. Opposing him is Rajnath Singh, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Member of Parliament, who seeks to uphold the party's stronghold in the region and continue its developmental agenda.

Ravidas Mehrotra, representing the Samajwadi Party (SP), offers an alternative vision for Lucknow's progress, focusing on issues of social justice and empowerment. With each candidate presenting distinct ideologies and priorities, the electoral battle in Lucknow is poised to be closely watched, showcasing the dynamic nature of politics in the constituency.

