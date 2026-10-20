Namami Gange launched a special cleanliness drive at Ramghat in Varanasi on Vijayadashami. The drive promoted the message of the victory of cleanliness over filth and the slogan of 'Prosperity through Cleanliness' for a healthy and happy society.

Namami Gange launched a special cleanliness drive at Ramghat on the occasion of Vijayadashami, conveying the message of the victory of cleanliness over filth and promoting the slogan of “Prosperity through Cleanliness”.

The drive highlighted the importance of cleanliness and sanitation for people's lives, health, and society. The message emphasised that the victory of cleanliness over filth does not simply mean removing garbage but also adopting a healthy and positive mindset.

During the event, an aarti of Mother Ganga was performed in the presence of an image of Lord Shri Ramchandra and the national flag, the Tricolour. A call was made from Ramghat that the festival of Vijayadashami not only symbolises the victory of good over evil but also conveys the message of eliminating negativity like filth and uncleanliness from our lives.

Vijayadashami's Message of Cleanliness

Rajesh Shukla, coordinator of the Namami Gange Kashi region and the Municipal Corporation cleanliness brand ambassador, said that the message of Vijayadashami is to burn away ego and filth. "Just as Lord Rama established righteousness and truth by killing Ravana, we should all resolve to destroy the 'Ravana' of filth, garbage, and uncleanliness that surrounds us. True victory lies in cleanliness. Only when our cities, neighbourhoods, and homes are clean will our citizens be able to remain healthy and happy," he said.

"This Vijayadashami, let us pledge that we will neither spread filth nor allow others to do so, thus creating a clean, green, and beautiful nation," he added.

Prominently present at the event were Namami Gange Kashi region coordinator and the municipality's cleanliness brand ambassador Rajesh Shukla, Arun Tripathi, Arvind Pandey, Rajaram Gupta, Ruby Pandey, Sudha Tripathi, Atharva Tripathi, and Abhishek Gupta. (ANI)