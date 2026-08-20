Varanasi Municipal Corporation has launched the 'One Tree for Mother' campaign, aiming to plant 25,000 trees across the city. The drive was inaugurated at the Banaras Hindu University campus, where 6,500 trees will be planted in 10 days.

Following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation on Thursday launched the "One Tree for Mother" campaign from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus, with the civic body setting a target of planting 25,000 trees across the city. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari inaugurated the "massive tree planting campaign" by planting a sapling near BHU's Malviya Bhawan.

Campaign Details and Targets

On the first day of the campaign, Tiwari and BHU Vice Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi planted 101 saplings of white sandalwood, maulshree, amaltas, ashoka, and rudraksha. Under the campaign, 6,500 trees will be planted on the BHU campus within the next 10 days. To protect and ensure the growth of the trees, the Municipal Corporation is providing tree guards and digging pits. Local "guardians" are also being appointed and assigned responsibility for their care. MLA Surendra Narayan Singh, BHU Registrar Rajan Srivastava, Joint Municipal Commissioner and Garden In-charge Krishna Chandra, and local councillors were present at the event.

Focus on Survival and Care

The Municipal Corporation planted 8,000 trees in 2024 and 20,000 in 2025. Of the 28,000 trees planted earlier, 25,000 are currently protected and alive. The Corporation administration aims to maintain this survival rate and is focusing not only on plantation but also on continuous care of the plants through the "foster" system. (ANI)