Varanasi-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Telangana airport, all passengers safe: DGCA

It is reportedly said that the DGCA has launched an investigation into the matter, while further information regarding the incident is still pending. All 137 passengers onboard are safe.

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard on Tuesday (April 4) made an emergency landing at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the landing was made at 6:15 am after the plane encountered a technical problem.

DGCA informed that all 137 passengers are safe.

Also read: Delhi Police nab wanted gangster in Mexico with FBI's help

In a statement, the DGCA said, "Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6:15 am today morning. All passengers are safe."

It is reportedly said that the DGCA has launched an investigation into the matter, while further information regarding the incident is still pending.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi airport witnessed a full emergency landing of an aircraft at 10:46am after flight no FX5279 was hit by a bird soon after it took off. The flight landed safely and took off again at 1:44pm. The Dubai-bound aircraft is operated by FedEx.

Also read: Man kills 80-year-old mother, commits suicide; confession video goes viral on social media

The scheduled arrival of the flight at Dubai is at 3:29pm. While bird-hit incidents are common, several passenger flights from Delhi Airport were diverted in the last few days owing to bad weather.

In a statement, the DGCA had said that the cargo flight was involved in an air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1000 ft today. "Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight," the DGCA said.