Delhi Police nab wanted gangster in Mexico with FBI's help

The Delhi Police Special Cell team detained a wanted gangster in Mexico with the help of American Federal Bureau of Investigation. The gangster, Deepak Boxer is wanted in many cases, including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

According to Delhi Police sources, the gangster might be brought to India in a day. This is perhaps the first time that the Delhi Police has gone overseas to nab a gangster with the help of the FBI.

Who is Deepak Boxer?

Deepak Boxer heads the Gogi gang. He took over as the gang leader in 2021 after gangster Jitendra Gogi was murdered.

Deepak has been on the run since August 2022 when was accused of murdering builder Amit Gupta. The realtor was shot at several times on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area. The gangster had himself claimed responsibility for the murder. However, in his confession over Facebook, Deepak said the murder was an act of revenge rather than an outcome of extortion. He further accused the builder of financing the rival Tillu Tajpuria gang.

In January this year, Deepak fled the country to Mexico using a fake passport. He boarded the flight from Kolkata under the alias Ravi Antil.