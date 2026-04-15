MP police have registered a case against Congress councillors Fauzia Sheikh Alim and Rubina Iqbal Khan for refusing to sing 'Vande Mataram' during Indore's municipal corporation budget session. The controversy sparked uproar from BJP councillors.

Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against two Congress councillors over the 'Vande Mataram' controversy that erupted during the budget session of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), a police officer said on Wednesday.

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A woman councillor of the Congress party, Fauzia Sheikh Alim, sparked the row after she refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' during a discussion on the budget of the Corporation on April 8. Later, another Congress councillor, Rubina Iqbal Khan, also hit the headlines over the ongoing controversy.

Police Launch Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), Amrendra Singh said, "We received a complaint from the Municipal Corporation Whip at MG road police station in the district regarding a controversy that erupted during a budget session of the Corporation over the national song. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and collected evidence. Based on it, the police registered a case under section 196 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) against two councillors, Rubina Khan and Fauzia Sheikh." Further investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly, he added.

CM Slams Congress Over Incident

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav slammed the Congress party over the controversy, asking leaders, including state Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and Rahul Gandhi, to explain the party's position. "A Congress councillor's refusal to sing Vande Mataram in the municipal corporation house proceedings was unfortunate, reflecting the character of a Congress representative. Congress State president Jitu Patwari and National president and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi must explain why their members are encouraged to behave in this manner, insulting the sacrifices of patriots," CM Yadav said.

Details of the Controversy

The Congress councillor arrived late to the meeting proceedings. BJP councillors reportedly asked her to sing 'Vande Mataram', which she declined. The refusal of the Congress councillor to sing the 'Vande Mataram' led to uproar from the BJP councillors and the raising of slogans. (ANI)