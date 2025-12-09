Union Home Minister Amit Shah refuted claims that the Vande Mataram debate in Rajya Sabha was timed for West Bengal polls. He urged critics to 'think afresh' on the national song's legacy, calling it an 'immortal creation' for Mother India.

Shah dismisses link to West Bengal elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dismissed allegations that the Rajya Sabha's special discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was politically timed ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that critics "need to think afresh" about the national song's legacy and importance.

Speaking in the Upper House, Shah said some Opposition MPs had said the debate was linked to electoral politics in West Bengal. "Some people believe that because there are elections in Bengal, this discussion is being held. They want to link the glorification of Vande Mataram with the West Bengal elections. I think they need to reconsider their understanding," Shah said.

He described the song as an "immortal creation that awakens devotion and duty toward Mother India," and added that those questioning the discussion's purpose must "think afresh, with clarity".

'Vande Mataram's Significance and Legacy'

Shah emphasised that while the creator of Vande Mataram was born in Bengal, its influence was never confined to the state. "Vande Mataram spread far beyond Bengal and even beyond India. Even freedom fighters across the world sang it during their secret meetings," the Union Minister said.

Expressing the song's significance, Shah said, "On the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, to hold a discussion that honours the spirit of Vande Mataram, celebrates its glory, and ensures that it remains eternal, is truly significant."

Terming the occasion historic, Shah said the discussion would deepen the understanding of the national song's role for the youths. "Our youth and future generations must know the contribution of Vande Mataram to India's independence, the patriotism that inspired its creation, and how that spirit will guide the making of a viksit India in 2047," he said.

Shah further added that the spirit of Vande Mataram remains alive in the hearts of India's soldiers. "When a young man of the country sacrifices his life, the only words on his lips are Vande Mataram," he said.

Parliamentary discussions on National Song

Meanwhile, these discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram. The discussion on 150 years of National Song Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha on Monday saw leaders from various political parties highlighting the role played by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's composition in the freedom struggle with BJP and opposition members also taking potshots at each other.

The discussion lasted almost till midnight with a large number of members expressing their views during the nearly 12-hour debate.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)