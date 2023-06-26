Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked

    Himachal Pradesh flash floods: According to various reports, landslides have occurred at many places between Charmile to Satmile on Pandoh-Mandi national highway. Heavy rains have also triggered a landslide on the stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway on Monday morning.

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    In a recent development, heavy rains triggered a landslide on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning (June 26), blocking the road between Mandi and Kullu. It is reportedly said that the landslide occurred near 7 Mile on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Visuals from the site show huge boulders and fallen trees occupying the road, with heavy traffic jam behind.

    On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a cloudburst, leading to flash floods in the Mandi district. The road leading to Parashar ahead of Kamand was closed, and over 200 people including tourists and locals were stranded near Baggi Bridge.

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details

    Speaking to a news agency, Mandi Police said, "A bus of students of Chamba and many vehicles that were coming back from Parashar got stuck. Facilities have been arranged for their overnight stay as there is no possibility of the road opening tonight."

    Meanwhile, people in the rainfall-hit districts have been advised to avoid roads adjacent to the mountains due to the high risk of landslides and rock fall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

    The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East central and parts of Northwest India during next five days.

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh today, said a notification by the weather agency on Monday.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence all updates gcw

    BREAKING: Amit Shah meets PM Modi over Manipur violence

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details AJR

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief AJR

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    Recent Stories

    International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Top 10 countries with worst drug problems

    International Day against Drug Abuse: 10 countries with drug problem

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India will compete against Google Pay Paytm gcw

    Apple may soon introduce Apple Pay in India; will compete against Google Pay, Paytm

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class vma

    Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo (MAH)

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to introduce large stickers for Windows?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon