Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains, flash floods trigger landslide in Mandi; Kullu highway blocked

Himachal Pradesh flash floods: According to various reports, landslides have occurred at many places between Charmile to Satmile on Pandoh-Mandi national highway. Heavy rains have also triggered a landslide on the stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway on Monday morning.

In a recent development, heavy rains triggered a landslide on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning (June 26), blocking the road between Mandi and Kullu. It is reportedly said that the landslide occurred near 7 Mile on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Visuals from the site show huge boulders and fallen trees occupying the road, with heavy traffic jam behind.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a cloudburst, leading to flash floods in the Mandi district. The road leading to Parashar ahead of Kamand was closed, and over 200 people including tourists and locals were stranded near Baggi Bridge.

Speaking to a news agency, Mandi Police said, "A bus of students of Chamba and many vehicles that were coming back from Parashar got stuck. Facilities have been arranged for their overnight stay as there is no possibility of the road opening tonight."

Meanwhile, people in the rainfall-hit districts have been advised to avoid roads adjacent to the mountains due to the high risk of landslides and rock fall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East central and parts of Northwest India during next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh today, said a notification by the weather agency on Monday.