Passengers called the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar a 'historic moment.' The extended service is expected to significantly improve travel, boost tourism, and bring economic growth to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Passengers on Saturday termed the launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar as a "historic moment," saying people of the region would also economically benefit from the connectivity. The extended service of the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express from Jammu Tawi Railway Station, flagged off by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, entered regular operation on Saturday under tight security arrangements. The train service is expected to significantly improve travel between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley.

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Passengers welcomed the development as a major step towards improved connectivity, reduced travel time and economic growth in the region. Speaking to ANI about the experiences, one of the passengers expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their efforts. "It is a historic moment... With the efforts of PM Modi and after the inauguration by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this train has entered regular operation today, and we express gratitude to them... Many things will change through this train, and the people of J&K will also benefit economically with this," he told ANI.

Another passenger on board the train also emphasised the convenience and time-saving aspect of the service. "This will save a lot of time... and it will also benefit a lot of people... This is a better way to travel from Jammu to Srinagar and is good for tourism," another passenger told ANI.

Train Features and All-Weather Design

The Vande Bharat train has 20 coaches and can accommodate around 1,400 passengers. It is equipped with insulated coaches and water pipelines designed to prevent freezing during harsh winter conditions in the region.

Focus on Safety, Capacity, and Cargo

On Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the extended Vande Bharat Express from Jammu to Katra, emphasising that strengthening maintenance practices remains key to safety and security, while the next major focus is increasing capacity on the Jammu-Srinagar rail corridor through track doubling to enable more train operations. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Maintenance practices are our focus on safety and security. The next focus is to increase the capacity of the Jammu to Srinagar rail line. Doubling of the Qazigund to Arinagar line, and we can see that more trains can be run on this line. In Europe, the same technology is being used, and the same technology is being used in Jammu and Kashmir. This railway line has benefited cargo transportation. 2 crore kgs of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Delhi. 32 bogies are booked for cherry."

J&K CM Congratulates Ministry, Highlights Benefits

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Railway Minister Vaishnaw, saying the train will provide many benefits to Kashmir in all sectors. While addressing during the inauguration, CM Abdullah said, "I congratulate the railway ministry. We have connected Jammu today with Srinagar. This train has given us a lot of benefits now; cement and even cars are being sent through the train to Srinagar, and fruit is also being sent to other states from Kashmir. We need a dry port in J&K, and we want custom clearance to be done in J&K for goods to be exported. We were waiting for this day."

The train, which previously operated from Srinagar up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, will now run all the way to Jammu Tawi, bringing the country's most modern train directly to J&K's largest city and railway hub. (ANI)