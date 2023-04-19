Vande Bharat Express completes second phase of trial from TVM to Kasaragod in 7 hours 50 mins! Read details

Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of the trial run for Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was successfully completed. Indian Railways extended the semi-high-speed train service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Initially, it was proposed to run between Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur only.

At 1:10 pm, the train arrived in Kasaragod. In 7 hours and 50 minutes, the train arrived in Kasaragod. The second trial run of Vande Bharat started from Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station at 5.20 am on Wednesday.

The semi-high-speed train left Thiruvananthapuram and arrived in Kollam at 6.10 am. The train took 50 minutes to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam during the second test run as well. At 6.16 am, the train departed from Kollam, and at 7.06 am, it crossed Chengannur. At 7.33 am, it arrived at the Kottayam railway station, and at 7.37 am, it left towards Ernakulam. At 8:32 a.m., the train arrived in Ernakulam North. From Kottayam, it only took 55 minutes to get to the North. After a 3-minute stop, it took a departure from Ernakulam North at 8.35 am.

After 4 hours and 17 minutes, the Vande Bharat Express arrived in Thrissur at 9:37 am. (The initial test run took 4 hours and 27 minutes.) At 9.40 am, the train departed from Thrissur, and at 10.44 am, it went via Tirur. Tirur was a stop on the first trial run, however, Tirur was not a stop on the second phase, which continued to Kasaragod. (at the initial test run, it arrived at Tirur at 10.47 am.) At 11.10 am and 12.12 pm, the train arrived at Kozhikode and Kannur, respectively. From Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, the train's current travel time was 6 hours and 52 minutes. It took 7 hours and 10 minutes the last time.

Today, Vande Bharat Express arrived at its destination one hour and 19 minutes before Rajdhani. Kannur can be reached in 11 hours and 15 minutes by the Maveli Express, 12 hours and 9 minutes by the Ernad Express, 13 hours and 44 minutes by the Parasuram Express, 11 hours and 53 minutes by the Netravati Express, 13 hours and 43 minutes by the Malabar Express, 8 hours and 59 minutes by the Rajdhani Express, 13 hours and 3 minutes by the Mangalore Express, and 10 hours and 3 minutes by the Antyodaya Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on April 25, 2023.

