    Kerala to issue smart card driving licenses with seven security features from April 20; Read

    The Centre had directed the use of PVC PET-G cards embedded with and without microprocessor chips for the purpose. 
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is all set to issue smart card driving licenses instead of the usual laminated cards, from Thursday (April 20). The system was previously implemented at the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kudappanakunnu, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on an experimental basis. 

    The Centre had directed the use of PVC PET-G cards embedded with and without microprocessor chips for the purpose. 

    Interestingly, the smart card driving license will have seven key security features like serial number, UV emblems, guilloche pattern, micro text, hot stamped hologram, optical variable ink, and QR code. 

    The smart license card has been designed as per the norms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the smart card driving licenses on Thursday. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the registration certificate will soon also be changed into a similar kind of card.

    The 2019 license distribution contract was handed to a private company, and as a result, the driving license reform was previously postponed due to the company's ongoing legal dispute. However, the government had been given permission to proceed with the license distribution by an interim High Court decision dated February 15.

    The purpose of Universal smart card driving licenses as proposed by the Central government is to have a standard format and also prevent duplication. 

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Video Icon