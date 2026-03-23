Registration for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage resumed after being temporarily suspended due to a heavy Navratri crowd. Authorities have implemented better crowd management, and the yatra is progressing in an orderly manner for the thousands of devotees.

Registration for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji resumed early this morning after being temporarily suspended yesterday due to a heavy inflow of devotees during the Navratri festival.

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Authorities had suspended the registration process as a precautionary measure to manage the large crowd and ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. With the situation improving and better crowd management in place, registration has now been restored.

Heavy Devotee Inflow During Navratri

A large number of devotees continue to arrive at Katra, showing strong faith and enthusiasm during the auspicious Navratri period. Shrine Board officials have advised pilgrims to follow guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and smooth yatra.

The surge in footfall comes in the wake of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival, hence drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. Despite the heavy inflow, the yatra is progressing in an orderly manner. The authorities are maintaining strict control over the crowd and are ensuring that all essential facilities are available for the pilgrims.

Earlier, a devotee from Delhi praised the overall arrangements of the area, noting that the signboards and informative displays across the area have relatively improved. "The arrangements are good, the signage here is outstanding," a devotee told ANI.

Operational Details and Crowd Control

The registration for the yatra resumed at 4 AM on March 23rd, following a temporary suspension the previous evening. The registration process was halted nearly four hours ahead of its scheduled 10 PM closure due to the overwhelming influx of devotees at Katra.

Despite this brief suspension, the pilgrimage itself continued smoothly throughout the night. Officials reported that nearly one lakh devotees have paid obeisance at the sacred cave shrine since the commencement of Navratri, reflecting a period of intense spiritual fervour.

To manage the high volume, authorities have implemented robust crowd control measures and necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly experience for all pilgrims.