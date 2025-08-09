Rescue operations continue in Uttarakhand’s Dharali and Harsil, with 816 rescued so far. The Army restored communication, repaired infrastructure, and is using helicopters for evacuations. Five dead, 50 missing; landslides disrupt Char Dham Yatra.

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Rescue and relief operations by the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway in Dharali and Harsil. As many as 816 civilians have been rescued so far. Under Operation Dharali, the Indian Army saw victory in its efforts to restore mobile and internet connectivity in Uttarakhand's Harsil. Road access is open till Limchigad; and work is in progress to construct a 90-ft Bailey Bridge and conversion of a 2 km foot track between Harsil and Dharali into an all-terrain route. The air plan includes two Mi-17 helicopters and one Chinook from Dharasu for stores and personnel induction, with eight civilian helicopters from Matli continuing evacuations, supported by clear weather in the Matli–Harsil sector enabling sustained operations.

The Army managed to repair an optical fibre cable, meant for Army communication, which was damaged by flash floods. Army signalers carried out the repair work amidst ongoing rescue operations in Dharali, ensuring communication links for the area. In a parallel effort, bridges damaged by the floods were repaired at night on Friday near Limchigad, close to Harsil, despite continuing rain. The repair work was carried out jointly by Army personnel and the civil administration to restore connectivity in the affected region.





