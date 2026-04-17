CM Pushkar Singh Dhami states PM Modi's vision is fueling a massive infrastructure push in Uttarakhand. With Rs 1.3 lakh crore in projects, several key highways and the first phase of the Karnaprayag railway line are nearing completion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that modern roads are the lifeline of any state. In line with this vision, the Prime Minister is focusing on expanding road infrastructure across Uttarakhand.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, with the combined efforts of the central and state governments, several key projects are expected to be completed within the next year. Additionally, efforts are underway to inaugurate the first phase of the Karnaprayag railway line by the end of this year, which will significantly boost tourism and pilgrimage in the state.

It is noteworthy that after the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the dream of reaching Delhi in just two and a half hours has become a reality. In the first three days, travellers using this modern expressway have reported excellent experiences. Encouragingly, this pace of development in road and rail projects is expected to continue over the next year, with many major infrastructure projects nearing completion.

Major Infrastructure Projects Underway

With the support of the central government, infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 1.3 lakh crore are currently underway across the state. As part of these developments, the Paonta Sahib-Dehradun four-lane highway, built at a cost of Rs 1,650 crore, is nearly complete and is expected to be operational by next month. Following this, a 51 km six-lane highway from Saharanpur Bypass to Haridwar will be opened for traffic in June.

Focus on Kumbh Region Connectivity

Meanwhile, work on the first phase of the Haridwar Bypass, a Rs 1,600 crore project, is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by October this year, proving crucial for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the CMO said. Another key project in the Kumbh region, the Rishikesh Bypass, is expected to begin construction by August, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

Additionally, the 12 km Jhajra-Asha Rodi elevated road, being constructed at a cost of Rs 716 crore, is targeted for completion by April next year.

Kumaon Region Developments

Focusing on the Kumaon region, the 21 km Rudrapur four-lane bypass, being built at a cost of Rs 1,050 crore, is expected to be completed by October this year, helping to ease traffic congestion in Rudrapur. Similarly, the 15 km Kashipur Bypass, costing Rs 936 crore, is likely to be completed by December this year.

Enhancing Border Road Infrastructure

Another significant project in the border region, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh-Lipulekh road, is also expected to be completed within the next year, the CMO concluded. (ANI)