Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Over 19 men test HIV positive after sexual relations with same teen in Nainital

Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Over 19 men test HIV positive after sexual relations with same teen in Nainital AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

More than 19 youths in Uttarakhand's Nainital have tested positive for HIV or AIDS after engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old girl, reports said. The girl, allegedly addicted to heroin, engaged in physical relationships with the young men who funded her addiction.

Speaking to a news organisation, a district health officer said, "This is a disturbing trend, and we are taking immediate action, The girl's addiction led to this unfortunate situation, and we are working to provide counselling and support."

The incident came to light when several young men in Nainital's Ramnagar area began experiencing health issues and sought medical help. Tests conducted at the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) at Ramdatt Joshi Joint Hospital confirmed that many had tested positive for HIV. This discovery led to an investigation, which eventually identified a shared connection among the affected individuals.

In a bid to fund for her addiction, the teen girl allegedly engaged in physical relations with local youths, who were unaware of her HIV status. Counselling sessions reportedly revealed that she was the source of several infections among the men.

