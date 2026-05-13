Uttarakhand cabinet approved a land consolidation policy for hill district farmers. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also commemorated 'Operation Sindoor', praising the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery and successful counter-terrorism operations.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, approval was granted for the implementation of the Voluntary/Partial Consolulation Incentive Policy-2026 aimed at the economic upliftment of farmers and the promotion of agricultural development in the hill districts, according to the release.

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Under this policy, land consolidation work will be carried out in 5 villages every year in each of the 11 hill districts of the state. Accordingly, a target has been set to cover a total of 275 villages under voluntary/partial land consolidation over the next five years, the release stated.

CM Dhami Hails 'Operation Sindoor'

Earlier on Monday, Dhami participated in a programme 'Shaurya, Samman aur Veerta' organised at the Doon Sainik Institute in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, marking one year of Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and due to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, Operation Sindoor was carried out successfully against terrorism. Expressing gratitude towards the courage and bravery of the Armed Forces, he said that because of the dedication, sacrifice, and heroism of the soldiers, no enemy can dare to cast an evil eye on India. He said that Operation Sindoor will continue to inspire future generations as well.

Details of the Operation

The Chief Minister stated that while the entire country was asleep, the armed forces destroyed terrorist hideouts operating in Pakistan within just 22 minutes.

He added that India's advanced air defence system successfully foiled attacks directed towards the country and did not allow even a single missile to land on Indian soil. According to a release, he further said that within four days, the Indian Armed Forces compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire through their unmatched bravery and strength.

Uttarakhand's Bond with Armed Forces

The Chief Minister said that almost every family in Uttarakhand has someone serving in the armed forces, which creates a deep emotional bond between the people of the state and the soldiers.

He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, continuous efforts are being made not only to boost the morale of soldiers but also to equip the armed forces with modern technology and advanced weaponry. India is also moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector and exporting defence equipment and resources to several countries. (ANI)