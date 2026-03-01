Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed cooking gas supply, stating there is no severe shortage. He urged citizens to be prepared for future challenges with unity, recalling the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggested using alternative energy sources.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited a restaurant in the Garhi Cantt area of Dehradun as part of efforts to review the supply of cooking gas, where he informed hotel and restaurant operators that there is no severe gas shortage at present. However, he added that if the need arises in the coming days, citizens will have to face the challenge with unity, just as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

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During his visit, the Chief Minister enquired about gas supply from the restaurant owner, who stated that although there has been a slight reduction in supply, gas is still being received regularly. The owner also mentioned that they are using tandoors more frequently to reduce gas consumption. Appreciating this initiative, the Chief Minister directed the administration to make necessary arrangements for alternative energy sources. He further stated that gas supply is currently continuing and that the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making every effort to ensure its smooth availability. Appealing to hotel and restaurant operators as well as the general public, he said that if required, the nation will once again come together to tackle this challenge. Just as people showed unity and patience during the COVID period, the same spirit will be needed again. The Chief Minister also suggested that alternatives like induction cooking and other methods can be used as substitutes for gas. He assured that the government is fully prepared to assist people in every possible way.

CM Unveils Panchang Calendar

Dhami on Monday unveiled the Panchang table calendar titled "From the Soil of Uttarakhand - From Hero to People's Leader: Pushkar Singh Dhami" at the Chief Minister's residence. The CM said that the Panchang calendar includes details of dates, days, lunar phases, months, festivals, and special occasions, along with information on traditional festivals and fasting rituals. Appreciating such efforts, he noted that this initiative would help people stay connected with their culture and traditions. The concept of this calendar was developed by the Chief Minister's Media Coordinator, Madan Mohan Sati. (ANI)