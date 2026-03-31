Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the ongoing construction of the Science Centre in Champawat. The state also launched several new initiatives like Science Radio and 'She for STEM' to make science more accessible to students and communities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction at the Science Centre in Champawat, a project being developed at an estimated cost of ₹55.52 crore.

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New Science Initiatives Unveiled

Earlier, according to Durgesh Pant, Director General of the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology, several landmark programs were rolled out for the first time in the state, each designed to bring science closer to students, youth, and communities.

Among the most notable is the approval of Science Radio on 88.8 MHz, envisioned as a dedicated platform to simplify scientific concepts and deliver them to households in an engaging, accessible format, a release said.

To boost the participation of women and girls in STEM, the state launched the She for STEM initiative, through which thousands of young female students are receiving guidance, mentorship, and hands-on exposure to scientific disciplines.

Pant said the program is already generating strong interest across schools and colleges.

In another first, Mobile Science Laboratories, Lab on Wheels, were deployed across all 13 districts. These vans are equipped with modern experimental tools, enabling students in remote areas to engage with practical science learning that was previously out of reach.

The government also established 60 Patent Information Centres across educational and research institutions, a move expected to strengthen innovation, support emerging startups, and encourage a culture of research among youth.

Additionally, the newly introduced Science and Technology Premier League was conducted at the district and block levels, drawing participation from thousands of students and fostering competitive scientific thinking.

Vision for a 'Viksit Uttarakhand'

Dhami said the state's efforts are aligned with the vision of Viksit Uttarakhand @2027 and Viksit Bharat @2047, adding that the goal is to transform science into a public movement.

He emphasised that Uttarakhand aims to spread scientific awareness in every village, school, and household and to emerge as an inspiration for the country in the years ahead. (ANI)