Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami released a PWD Master Plan for 2026-2031, a roadmap for infrastructure development. The plan aims to strengthen connectivity, boost tourism, and align with the 'Developed India 2047' vision.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday unveiled a Master Plan booklet at the Secretariat, prepared by the Public Works Department, outlining development works for the next five years (2026-2031). The Chief Minister termed the release of this vision-based Master Plan booklet as a commendable initiative. He said the document would serve as a roadmap for strengthening infrastructure in the state and ensuring a secure and sustainable future.

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He added that the booklet would play a significant role in harnessing Uttarakhand's development potential and in achieving the goals of "Developed India 2047." He further stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, infrastructure development in the state has accelerated significantly. In recent years, extensive road construction has taken place across Uttarakhand. The state government, he said, is prioritising innovation in infrastructure development while planning projects in line with future needs. The government remains committed to advancing the state with clear targets and a strong vision.

Focus on Tourism and Technology

Highlighting Uttarakhand's emergence as a tourism hub, the Chief Minister said that development works are being aligned with the growing needs of tourists. He also emphasised that technology and innovation are being leveraged to give a new direction to infrastructure in the state. According to him, the Master Plan booklet will play a crucial role in shaping the state's future development vision.

Plan Details and Vision Forward

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the Public Works Department is moving forward with a clear vision and is continuously working on improving connectivity and infrastructure development across the state. He stressed that connectivity is a key driver of development and remains a priority area.

Secretary, Public Works Department, Pankaj Kumar Pandey informed that the Master Plan booklet includes a vision for over 100 projects. He added that the document will be updated as per evolving needs. The booklet outlines the department's priorities in areas such as road connectivity, economic hub connectivity, bridge development and safety, road safety and slope protection, technology integration, financial management, and policy planning. (ANI)