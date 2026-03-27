Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met PM Narendra Modi, thanking him for central government's support for the state's development. He invited the PM to visit and discussed progress on key projects and proposed new infrastructure initiatives.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the continuous support and guidance provided by the Central Government towards the development of Uttarakhand. CM Dhami noted that with this support, the state is achieving new milestones of growth. He also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uttarakhand.

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Gratitude for Central Support and Key Projects

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented a replica of Shaktipeeth Maa Surkanda Devi, along with Badri cow ghee, five varieties of rajma sourced from different districts of the state, and honey. The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for approving Rs 500 crore assistance for Haridwar Kumbh-2027, initiating a feasibility study under the river-linking project by the National Water Development Agency, sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Chauraasi Kutiya in Rajaji National Park, signing an MoU for the Naini-Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh, and extending support for safe helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra. He also expressed gratitude for the approvals of key infrastructure projects such as the undergrounding of electric lines in Rishikesh, Champawat bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, and the Dehradun-Mussoorie Road.

Updates on State-led Development Initiatives

As per the CMO, during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided detailed information on the steps taken by the state government based on the Prime Minister's suggestions during his Uttarakhand visit. He highlighted that efforts are underway to develop Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination, with locations such as Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor being developed, while Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. A dedicated wedding destination policy is also being formulated.

He further informed that regions such as Bel Kedar, Anjanisain-Tehri, and Lohaghat-Shyamlatal have been identified as Spiritual Economic Zones. The introduction of the winter pilgrimage has significantly increased the number of devotees. The number of pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash increased from 1,761 in 2022 to 36,453 in 2025, supported by the launch of helicopter services. The state is also promoting adventure tourism activities such as river rafting, paragliding, and kayaking.

Under the "Vocal for Local" initiative, local products are being promoted globally through the House of Himalayas brand. The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister about initiatives like "One District One Fair," cluster school schemes, Bharat Darshan, and Uttarakhand Darshan programs aimed at boosting education, tourism, rural economy, and self-employment.

New Proposals and Requests for Central Assistance

CM Dhami requested the extension of the Regional Rapid Transit System from Meerut to Haridwar and Rishikesh. He also sought policy support for establishing defence equipment manufacturing units in the state, citing Uttarakhand's strategic location, skilled manpower, and industrial infrastructure. As per the CMO, proposals were made for setting up defence industrial hubs in Kotdwar, Haridwar, and Dehradun, along with the development of a BI-Duck bridge in Raiwala and the expansion of the Chinyalisaur airstrip in Uttarkashi.

Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity

The Chief Minister proposed the introduction of seaplane services in Tehri Lake and requested the construction of the Delhi-Haldwani Expressway, which would improve connectivity to Kashipur, Rudrapur industrial areas, Pantnagar Airport, and Jim Corbett National Park, while strengthening logistics for hilly regions.

Strengthening Rail Network

Emphasising rail connectivity, he urged early inauguration of the Rishikesh-Vyasi section under the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, construction of a road-cum-rail tunnel in the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line, survey for the Bageshwar-Karnaprayag rail line, and doubling of the Haridwar-Dehradun rail track. He also proposed a new Rishikesh-Uttarkashi rail line to improve connectivity to Gangotri and Yamunotri and strengthen supply chains for local products.

Invitation for Project Inaugurations

The Chief Minister invited the Prime Minister to Uttarakhand for inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies of key projects. Proposed inaugurations include the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Tehri Pumped Storage Plant, while foundation stones are planned for the Pantnagar Airport expansion and Banbasa Land Port project. CM Dhami noted that the Banbasa Land Port, located on the India-Nepal border, will enhance trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation and strengthen international connectivity via the Asian Highway.

Highlighting State Reforms and Schemes

The Chief Minister also highlighted several key reforms and initiatives in the state. Over 6,000 homestays have been registered under the homestay scheme, and the country's first free marketing portal, "Uttarastays" has been launched. Centres of Excellence for apple, cherry, plum, and pear cultivation have been established in Chaubatia, Almora, along with farmer training programs. Under the Vibrant Village Programme, selected border villages are being developed by promoting local culture, cuisine, and handicrafts.

He described the "Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme" as a game-changer for rural livelihoods, providing employment through solar energy projects. Under the "Chief Minister Entrepreneurship Scheme," thousands of entrepreneurs have received incubation support. The "Devbhoomi Parivar Scheme" is creating a unified digital database of families to ensure transparent delivery of government schemes.

Additionally, the state has implemented the "Agniveer Reservation Rules-2025," providing 10% reservation in state services for former Agniveers. Through the "Uttarakhand Jan Vishwas Bill-2026," processes have been simplified by amending various laws and repealing over 500 outdated regulations. The Chief Minister emphasised that major reforms have been undertaken in the industrial, labour, mining, revenue, and urban development sectors to improve ease of doing business in the state. (ANI)