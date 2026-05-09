Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 256 crore for state development, focusing on infrastructure for the upcoming Kumbh Mela-2027. The funds will cover road renovations and other key projects in preparation for the mega event in Haridwar.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions amounting to Rs 256 crore for a range of development initiatives across the state, including key infrastructure projects connected to the upcoming Kumbh Mela-2027, the release said.

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Kumbh Mela 2027 Project Details

Under the Kumbh Mela-2027 projects, the Chief Minister approved the release of Rs 2.72 crore for the renovation of the four-lane road from National Highway-58 to the industrial area, Rs 2.13 crore for improvement works through BC from km 0.00 to 5.00 of the Pathulok Barrage Road, and Rs 1.36 crore for the renovation of the Bahadrabad-Rohalki Tiraaha to Alipur-Sukrasa-Pathri Ambuwala road.

Earlier, CM Dhami approved projects worth Rs 1,252 crore for the preparations of Kumbh Mela 2027 as well as for various development initiatives. These decisions are expected to significantly strengthen infrastructure, improve disaster management systems, and enhance arrangements related to drinking water supply and flood protection, according to a release from CMO.

Ganga Corridor and Capital Investment Projects

In addition, under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme of the Planning Department, the CM has approved Rs 115 crore for the redevelopment of Triveni Ghat under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project, and Rs 69.06 crore for the North Har Ki Pauri development under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor Project.

Further Sanctions for Haridwar

Furthermore, under Kumbh Mela 2027 preparations, approval has been granted for a Rs 6 crore project to replace the pumping water supply scheme for pipeline laying and distribution in Haridwar.

Another Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and improvement of existing roads in the Har Ki Pauri, Kankhal, and Gaurishankar areas in the Bahadrabad block of Haridwar district.

Additionally, Rs 99 lakh has been approved for line shifting works by the electricity department.

Development Deadline and Pilgrim Facilities

The Uttarakhand government intensified development work in Haridwar, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directing officials to complete all permanent infrastructure projects by October 2026.

In preparation for the Kumbh Mela 2027 to be held next year in Haridwar, special emphasis is being placed on the rapid development of infrastructure, the expansion of facilities for pilgrims, and the establishment of modern surveillance and control systems for enhanced security. (ANI)