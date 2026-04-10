Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed development projects and transferred financial aid to workers via DBT. He also announced no cap on pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, assuring all preparations for a safe pilgrimage are on track.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a review meeting at the State Secretariat to assess the progress of announcements made for several Assembly constituencies, including Lalkuan, Bhimtal, Nainital, Kaladhungi, Kashipur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Sitarganj and Ramnagar.

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Separately, Dhami also transferred financial assistance directly to registered workers and their families under the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

No Cap on Pilgrims for Char Dham Yatra

Earlier, Dhami on Thursday said the government has decided that there will be no cap for now on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, following a review meeting on preparations. He assured us that all departments are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

He stated that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are progressing smoothly, with the state government prioritising the safety and convenience of devotees.

Addressing the media after a review meeting, Dhami said, "A review meeting was held to review the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath)... All the departments are ready and committed to ensure that the devotees don't face any problem."

Comprehensive Preparations Underway

He added that extensive discussions were held on infrastructure and safety arrangements. "From roads to drinking water, transport, safety measures, disaster management, heli-services, and addressing cyber challenges - everything was discussed in detail," he said, emphasising that the government aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Overcoming Challenges and Ensuring Timelines

Addressing concerns over recent snowfall, the Chief Minister said that while seasonal snowfall has occurred, all arrangements will be streamlined before the yatra begins. He also underlined that officials have been directed to complete all development works within fixed timelines, ensuring quality and regular monitoring. (ANI)