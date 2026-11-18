CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomes the 47-day International Prakriti Path Cycle Yatra 2026, highlights India-Nepal environmental cooperation and unveils the World Disaster Management Conference poster.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasised the importance of conserving the environment and sustainable development, as well as international collaboration, after the conclusion of the 47-day long International Prakriti Path Cycle Yatra 2026. The campaign aims to create awareness about water conservation, forest conservation, land conservation and conservation of natural resources.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at his office residence, the Chief Minister congratulated Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, who received the Padma Bhushan award, and cyclists on completing the campaign. He added that this campaign, despite its vast distance, is an important step to create awareness about environment consciousness in people.

Appreciation for 47-Day International Prakriti Path Cycle Yatra 2026

The Chief Minister appreciates Dr Anil Prakash Joshi for displaying persistence throughout the 47-day cycle campaign. He added that individual efforts such as this can greatly inspire communities to conserve nature, and protect natural resources.

Key Message of Journey

The key message of this journey was to make people aware of the importance of protecting water sources, forests, land and the environment for future generations.

Importance of Collaboration on Environmental Issues Between India & Nepal

During the programme, the Chief Minister noted that there are deep cultural, spiritual and social ties between India and Nepal. He added that the connection between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya is a key example of strong cultural heritage between the two countries.

However, the two neighbouring countries also share geographic and environmental ties. As natural disasters and environmental issues do not respect national borders, it is very important that India and Nepal work closely together to manage these concerns.

Economic Growth and Environment Conservation

The Chief Minister stressed that economic growth and environment conservation must work in synergy. He explained that the concept of Gross Environment Product (GEP) is very important to determine the health of natural resources and natural environments.

Economic development should not just be measured on economic success. Natural resource conservation and ecological balance should also be considered to measure progress.

Uttarakhand Conservation Efforts

As Uttarakhand is home to natural resources, including mountains, rivers, forests and diverse species of animals, it is important to protect these resources.

The state government is encouraging members of the public to contribute to conserving traditional water conservation systems within Uttarakhand. These systems include Nauals-Dharas and Chaal-Khaals. These traditional methods are very important for water conservation.

Women and youth have contributed largely to this cause. It is very important that communities participate in order to achieve long term environment conservation.

Poster for World Disaster Management Conference 2026 Unveiled

The Chief Minister unveiled the poster for the World Disaster Management Conference 2026, which will be held in Dehradun from the 28th-30th of November.

Professor Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, said that the conference will be held to celebrate the 3 rd anniversary of the successful recovery of 41 workers who were stuck in the Silkyara tunnel.

Discussion and knowledge sharing will be carried out during the conference. As Uttarakhand, along with other Himalayan states are very vulnerable to disaster management issues, this conference is very important.