Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami orders strict SOP and expert probe after the Kedarnath helicopter crash that killed six. Emphasis was laid on helicopter safety, weather checks, and accountability during the Char Dham Yatra season.

Dehradun: Following Sunday morning's helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Gaurikund, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued strict instructions regarding helicopter operations in the state.

CM Dhami issues strict SOP for helicopter operations

The Chief Minister announced a strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for helicopter services operations in the state. As per the SOP, a complete check of the technical conditions of the helicopters and accurate weather information before flights should be made mandatory, an official release from the chief minister's office said today.

Dhami has also instructed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of technical experts to prepare the SOP after a thorough review of all technical and safety aspects of the helicopter operations. The committee shall also ensure the safe and transparent operation of helicopter services as per the SOP.

Investigation ordered into Gaurikund and past crashes

The CM has also directed the committee to investigate the previous helicopter accidents as well as the Gaurikund helicopter crash in the state. Furthermore, the committee will also identify the guilty people or institutions behind the accidents, if any and also recommend strict action against them.

"The importance of the helicopter services in the state is immense for pilgrimage, disaster management and emergency services, hence safety needs to be given a top priority in this," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the CM in a social media post on X stated "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

He said that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, local administration, and other rescue teams were engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

Helicopter was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi

Dhami further said that his prayers are for the safety of all travellers. "I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," the post further read.

A helicopter carrying seven people on board to Gaurikund on its way from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed early this morning.

The passengers included five adults, one child, and the pilot.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

"The Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said.