Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the 'Revenue Lok Adalat' via video conference. The initiative aims to speedily resolve over 50,000 pending revenue cases and is inspired by PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inaugurated the state-level 'Revenue Lok Adalat' through video conferencing. The Chief Minister said that this effort reflects the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas." He noted that the Prime Minister has consistently stressed that the benefits of government schemes should reach the last person in society quickly and with ease.

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He further stated that the Revenue Lok Adalat has been organised to ensure the speedy and meaningful resolution of long-pending revenue disputes. He highlighted that such disputes are not merely procedural matters but are closely tied to farmers' land, families' livelihoods, and individuals' dignity.

Tackling Over 50,000 Pending Cases

He informed that the state currently has over 400 revenue courts functioning at various levels--including the Revenue Council at the state level, Commissioner courts at the divisional level, Collector courts at the district level, and courts of Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, and Naib Tehsildars at the tehsil level. More than 50,000 cases are currently pending across these courts. To address these challenges, the state government has launched the Revenue Lok Adalat initiative based on the core principles of "Simplification, Resolution, Disposal, and Satisfaction."

'Justice at Your Doorstep' Initiative

The Chief Minister said that under the concept of "Justice at Your Doorstep," Revenue Lok Adalats are being organised simultaneously at 210 locations across all 13 districts of the state, with approximately 6,933 cases expected to be resolved swiftly.

He added that, apart from land disputes, cases related to excise, food, stamp duty, SARFAESI Act, Goonda Act, CrPC, Electricity Act, Senior Citizens Act, and Rent Control Act will also be resolved in a time-bound and transparent manner.

Digitisation and Administrative Reforms

He reiterated that the state government is continuously working to simplify and bring transparency to administrative processes in line with the vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance." He also informed that the functioning of revenue courts has been digitised through the 'Revenue Court Case Management System' portal, enabling citizens to file and track their cases from home.

Specific Directives for Faster Resolution

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that in uncontested inheritance cases, mutation is completed within the prescribed time after the death of the landowner. He suggested that the process be completed by the time of the thirteenth-day ritual, and that the updated land records (Khatauni) be handed over to the family. He also instructed that cases related to land measurement and possession disputes be resolved within one month.

Highlighting transparency and impartiality as key features of Lok Adalats, he said that justice is delivered with sensitivity after hearing all parties. He stressed the importance of leveraging technology and innovation in governance, stating that the Digital India initiative is helping ensure the delivery of services to citizens.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is committed to providing timely and fair justice to every citizen with a spirit of unwavering resolve, and that such initiatives will continue in the future.

Directives to District Magistrates

During the virtual meeting, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan stated that, in line with the Chief Minister's directions, revenue cases will be resolved swiftly and the backlog will be cleared on a war footing, with priority given to land-related disputes. He also directed all District Magistrates to dispose of all pending revenue cases within one month on a priority basis.

Revenue Secretary Ranjana Rajguru was also present in the meeting.